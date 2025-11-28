The Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) invites suitably qualified and experienced external agencies to submit tenders to undertake a baseline review of its fixed and movable heritage assets.

The purpose of this commission is to establish a robust and up-to-date evidence base approach that will support future heritage management, governance, and resourcing decisions. The review will consolidate existing information, assess condition of assets and identify priorities for Heritage management intervention.

This work will build upon existing understanding and research and will be delivered in phases with milestone deliverables, ensuring value for money.

Download the full Invitation To Tender document below: