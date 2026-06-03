The Commissioner of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands has published a notice in the Gazette setting out visitor permit fees for the next three seasons, with effect from 1 July 2026.

Under the Entry Control Ordinance 2022, a fee is required before a visitor permit application is considered. The fees are as follows:

From 1 July 2026 : £250 per person

: £250 per person From 1 July 2027 : £275 per person

: £275 per person From 1 July 2028: £300 per person

Applications must be submitted and paid for no later than 8 days before the intended arrival date. Where payment has not been received by that deadline, an additional late fee of £50 applies before the application can be determined.

Visitor permits remain valid for 40 days and can be obtained individually or in bulk at eta.entry.gov.gs. Operators and travel agents may continue to purchase permits on behalf of passengers.

Full details of the Gazette notice are available at the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands Laws site.