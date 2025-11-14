The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) is proud to promote and encourage science that contributes to developing and upholding best-practice environmental management and that supports the active management and good governance of the Territory.

We are therefore delighted by the announcement of a new round of Darwin Plus funding following the recent pause in the programme, and welcome applications that will contribute to the broader aims of the Government.

The entire landmass of South Georgia and its outlying islands, and the South Sandwich Islands are designated as Specially Protected Areas under The Wildlife and Protected Areas (Specially Protected Areas) Order 2022. These Terrestrial Protected Areas (TPAs) cover over 3,800 km2 and complement the Marine Protected Area, designated in 2012, which covers the whole 1.24 million km2 Maritime Zone, thus ensuring that the whole of SGSSI lies within a protected area system.

The Government would encourage anyone who is considering submitting a Darwin Plus proposal for a SGSSI based project to read the relevant TPA and/or MPA Management Plans and give thought to how their research could support the aims stated in these documents. There are supporting Research and Monitoring Plans (RMPs) for both the TPA and MPA, which identify monitoring activities and research needs to address questions related to the Protected Area objectives and to improve knowledge and understanding of the SGSSI ecosystems. Again, we encourage you to consider how your project may address the research needs within the RMPs to support the management of the TPA and/or MPA.