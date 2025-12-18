Protecting South Georgia’s biodiversity from invasive species remains a shared responsibility for all who visit or work in the Territory. Each year GSGSSI undertakes a review of biosecurity activity and outcomes over the past year in order to ensure that its guidance remains data-led and informed by best-practice.

In the period June 2025 to May 2026, a total of 82 vessel searches were carried out by biosecurity dog teams. While several indications of residual rodent odour were recorded, no live rodents were detected, reinforcing both the value of the dog programme and the ongoing risks associated with vessels and their provisions.

Passenger audits showed consistently high compliance, with 96 tourist vessels audited, 75% achieving a 100% score. Compliance on non-tourist vessels was lower, although based on a smaller sample size, highlighting the need for continued focus on these pathways.

Over the reporting period, 172 cargo inspections were undertaken at King Edward Point, covering 1,361 items. Biosecurity risks were identified in a small proportion of cases—primarily organic material and invertebrates—and were managed prior to entry.

Rodent monitoring in the form of non-toxic bait and gnaw sticks, both on vessels and onshore, provided continued assurance, with no confirmed incursions.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) remains present across the island at low to moderate levels. Management has moved to longer-term control measures, with continued emphasis on biosecurity protocols, surveillance and reporting. The risk to human health remains very low, but ongoing vigilance is required.

A key change for the coming year will be the transition from a single Biosecurity Handbook to a set of standalone Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), providing clearer and more accessible guidance for visitors, staff and suppliers. Improvements have aslo been made to data collection and monitoring systems, including increased use of electronic recording and upgrades to facilities.

Overall, the 2025–26 season shows that South Georgia’s biosecurity system continues to operate effectively, with high levels of compliance and no evidence of major incursions. Work will continue to strengthen systems, improve data quality, and address identified risks.