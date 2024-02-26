Update: Incident involving FV ARGOS GEORGIA

Following an incident yesterday afternoon roughly 200 nautical miles east of Stanley that led to uncontrolled flooding, 27 crew members from the fishing vessel Argos Georgia were forced to abandon ship shortly after 4PM local time and crew members took to life rafts. The BFSAI A-400M ‘Atlas’ was the first asset on scene and was able to track and report the and position of the life rafts. Between the BFSAI ‘Atlas’ and A-330 ‘Voyager’ aircraft, overwatch has been maintained overnight and continues.

FPV LILIBET and 2 fishing vessels have also responded to the incident and made best speed to the location overnight, with the first vessel having recently arrived on scene and commenced search operations.

Operating at extreme range, a Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter from the BFSAI SAR Flight attempted to recover personnel from the scene yesterday evening but the attempt was unsuccessful in the face of extremely challenging weather conditions and very limited time on scene due to range. The helicopter returned to Stanley Airport to refuel prior to a second attempt but the weather worsened further, and rotary wing SAR operations were suspended. As of this morning weather conditions mean the search area remains out of limits for helicopter SAR operations, but the situation is being reviewed regularly with a view to resuming operations as soon as possible.

Further updates will be released as the situation develops.

Enquiries should be directed to the Falkland Islands Government.