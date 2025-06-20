November 28, 2025

GSGSSI welcomes today’s publication of the UK OT biodiversity strategy which reaffirms the commitment of the UK government to work with OT territory governments to conserve, protect, and restore biodiversity in the Overseas Territories and to champion the benefits of nature. The GSGSSI was pleased to work with UK Government and its agencies to develop the OT biodiversity strategy and looks forward to working closely with them to achieve the strategy’s goals.

His Excellency Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG, Commissioner for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands said: “As I saw for myself during my recent visit to South Georgia, these islands take your breath away. From the sight of penguins crowding the beaches to Albatross soaring overhead, you can feel how precious and fragile these ecosystems are. The UK Overseas Territory Biodiversity Strategy is about protecting that magic, across all our Territories. It is a promise to future generations that we will protect and preserve these incredible landscapes and wildlife.”

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, considered the jewel of the Southern Ocean, are globally significant biodiversity hotspots. South Georgia draws visitors from around the world to marvel at the extraordinary numbers of seals, whales and seabirds that breed in the territory. Conservation of the territory’s biodiversity is a key commitment of the GSGSSI and the recent announcements on the enhancement of the marine protected area, publication of the research and monitoring plan for the terrestrial protected area, and ongoing commitments to biosecurity and habitat restoration are evidence of the importance of the conservation of biodiversity to GSGSSI.

The strategy can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-overseas-territories-biodiversity-strategy