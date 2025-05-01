One Month Until The Launch Of The Government’s New Entry Permit Scheme

There is just one month to go before the introduction of the Government’s new entry permit scheme is introduced for those wishing to visit South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

From 1 August 2025 the vast majority of people entering South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands for work or visitor purposes will require an Entry Permit. There will be separate permits for work and visitor purposes. Applications for a Permit will need to be made through a dedicated web-based application portal which will go live on 1 August 2025 at 09:00 (UK Time).

Both should be applied 14 days in advance of the intended date of arrival. A visitor permit is valid for 30 days and a work permit, 1 year. Visitor permits will cost £200 per application. There is no charge for work permits.

This will follow the Entry Control Ordinance 2022 entering into force on the 31 July 2025. This legislation modernised the existing entry control and immigration legislation. The primary aim of the legislation is to ensure that those who wish to come to the Territories has the permission of the Government to do so in advance of their visit. It ensures that the legislations is compatible with wider international and UK obligations, such as those under the UK sanctions regime.

Further information can be found at Entry Control Order – Permit Application – Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands.