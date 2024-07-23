On behalf of GSGSSI, lead scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) have since developed a research and monitoring plan (RMP) [.pdf] for the MPA to guide and inform on the range of science activities that will best provide the information necessary to manage the MPA and assess its overall effectiveness. As part of this project, a web-based dedicated data portal was developed to allow the public to visualize the MPA measures and explore the supporting scientific data. As a result of the 2019 review, considerable resources were invested by the GSGSSI and the UK (through the UK’s Blue Belt programme) to investigate the region and obtain scientific information on the marine ecosystem surrounding the South Sandwich Islands- which were only very rarely investigated due to their exceedingly remote location and unforgiving and unsheltered environment. Major research surveys were carried out in the region in 2019/20 on board the RRS Discovery.

The conclusion of the most recent MPA review in 2024 led to further enhancements being brought into force place including an additional 175,000 km2 of No take Zone covering regions noted for their importance for use by marine mammals including humpback whales and fur seals. Much of the area of these important marine mammal areas (IMMAs) and key biodiversity areas (KBAs) are closed to all fishing and form a continuous linked region throughout the MPA. Additional closures have been introduced to enhance the protection for the seabed.

The MPA now covers an incredible 1.24 million km2 of ocean, encompassing an extraordinary array of habitats and distinct ecosystems including hydrothermal vents and sea ice zones. Around 37% of the MPA is completely closed to all fishing activity (and this region includes all coastal regions and the most biodiverse regions and those that contain the highest abundances of marine life.) Highly regulated sustainable longline fisheries for toothfish are restricted to a narrow depth band limiting their operation to < 5% of the MPA resulting in closure of 95% of the area to all fishing on the seabed. The revenue generated largely from the sale of fishing licences for the highly regulated toothfish and krill fisheries at South Georgia is used to fund the year-round presence of the Government’s patrol vessel Pharos SG. The vessel, coupled with airborne and satellite surveillance funded through the Blue Belt programme, has contributed to a massive reduction in the threat of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and the terrible impact such activities can have both on target and bycatch species and the wider ecosystem. Fishing and tourism revenue also funds the extensive science activity centered around the research station at King Edward Point (KEP) where year-round science is carried out by BAS in support of the management of the Territory’s marine and terrestrial environment. This surveillance and science capability is vital for the long-term management of one of the most remarkable regions of the world’s oceans.

There are highly encouraging signs within the MPA ranging from the significant increase in whale numbers throughout the year to the recovery of previously overfished fish stocks such as the marbled rock-cod. Climate change will undoubtedly present future challenges to the region’s wildlife, but the MPA measures underpinned by a strong research and monitoring presence coupled with strict enforcement, surveillance, management and review should ensure the effectiveness of the MPA is maintained enabling future generations to experience this amazing global rarity, an ecosystem in recovery.