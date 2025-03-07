May 13, 2025

We are seeking a contractor to provide continuity to our biosecurity dog program services, based in Stanley, Falkland Islands.

Provision of handlers and dogs for the detection of rodents aboard vessels and cargo bound for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

Able to deploy anywhere in the Falkland Islands, including Mare Harbour, and be able to deploy to South Georgia in case of an incursion.

Accurate record keeping for searches.

Ongoing training of dogs and handlers to a recognised professional standard

The expected start date of the contract is from 1 of October 2025 for three years firm and a two-year option to extend on mutual agreement, total five years.

Tender Dates:

Closing date for submissions: 23 June 2025

For further information or to arrange an informal discussion, please contact denise.blake@gov.gs or call +500 28200.

Tender packs can be downloaded from here [.pdf].