Biosecurity Dog Programme Contract
May 13, 2025
We are seeking a contractor to provide continuity to our biosecurity dog program services, based in Stanley, Falkland Islands.
- Provision of handlers and dogs for the detection of rodents aboard vessels and cargo bound for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.
- Able to deploy anywhere in the Falkland Islands, including Mare Harbour, and be able to deploy to South Georgia in case of an incursion.
- Accurate record keeping for searches.
- Ongoing training of dogs and handlers to a recognised professional standard
The expected start date of the contract is from 1 of October 2025 for three years firm and a two-year option to extend on mutual agreement, total five years.
Tender Dates:
Closing date for submissions: 23 June 2025
For further information or to arrange an informal discussion, please contact denise.blake@gov.gs or call +500 28200.
Tender packs can be downloaded from here [.pdf].