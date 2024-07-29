May 1, 2025

PRIOR INFORMATION NOTICE (PIN)

The Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) is seeking expressions of interest for the Time Charter of a UK-flagged Fisheries Patrol Vessel (FPV).

The FPV will act in a multi-purpose role engaging primarily in patrol and fisheries protection, with additional responsibilities related to transportation, security and scientific tasks within the Scotia Sea region of the Southern Ocean, with 8-10 port calls per year in Stanley, Falkland Islands.

The anticipated charter period is for TEN (10) years firm plus FIVE (5) x ONE (1) year options or FIFTEEN (15) years firm, with a target delivery date on or before Wednesday 31 May 2028, in the Falkland Islands. The contract will be an amended BIMCO Supplytime 2017 Charter Party.

Interested parties should email offshore.london@braemar.com as soon as possible, for more information.

Please note that in issuing this PIN, GSGSSI is not committing to any procurement related to this notice.