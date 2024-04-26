Press Statement

January 24, 2025

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands is aware of and closely monitoring the movement of iceberg A23a. Icebergs are a regular occurrence in the Southern Ocean, and we anticipate A23a will run aground before it reaches the landmass of South Georgia.

We continue to work with the British Antarctic Survey and others to identify a range of likely future scenarios and potential implications, including for the region’s wildlife. Whilst shipping and fishing activity may be impacted by the presence of icebergs, impacts on wildlife are likely to be localised and transient.