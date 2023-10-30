February 07, 2024

After a thorough recruitment and selection process, are pleased to announce that Mairi will be joining the GSGSSI team in Stanley in March, following a handover with our departing Director of Operations Steve Winn.

Mairi has worked in operations and logistics in several sectors globally, starting her career as a site engineer in the Highlands of Scotland before travelling overseas to work on contracts in both humanitarian, logistics and operations roles. Her impressive track record includes time spent with Medicin Sans Frontier, MdM, ALE and White Desert, switching between both sectors and climates over the years. She has worked in operations in the UK health sector since the pandemic and joins GSGSSI from a short sabbatical as an ERU Air Operations delegate with the British Red Cross in Egypt. She previously worked on South Georgia with the British Antarctic Survey at King Edward Point, and again several years later as a volunteer with the South Georgia Heritage Trust.

Mairi has family ties to South Georgia, as her Father was a radio officer for Salvesens in the late 19650’s. She is looking forward to exploring the Falklands and revisiting South Georgia.