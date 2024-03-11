July 25, 2024

The team at GSGSSI are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of the fishing vessel Argos Georgia, which succumbed to the forces of the South Atlantic Ocean overnight on Monday 22nd July 2024, with the loss of many of those aboard.

Argos Georgia was a member of the licensed fishing fleet operating in the waters of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands. As such, her crew formed an integral part of a small and tight-knit community that is united in grief. Not only a fishing vessel, she acted as a platform for science that has, over many years, contributed so much to the understanding of these remote and mysterious waters. She brought life-giving support to those on South Georgia, carried our people home or to the islands whenever she was able, and conducted thousands of hours of research at-sea. Her absence from these waters is difficult to contemplate and those aboard are our colleagues, and our friends.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of those aboard who have been lost. In this moment of deep sorrow, we also recognise and commend the courage and dedication of all those who participated in the rescue efforts which, mercifully, yielded 14 survivors. We are grateful for the bravery and selflessness of those who raced to provide aid, a testament to the strength and spirit of all who traverse these perilous seas.

The warmth and solidarity of the people of the Falkland Islands, and of the wider maritime and seafaring community around the world during this difficult time, has been truly remarkable. It is our hope that the unwavering support and compassion expressed will offer comfort and strength to those affected by this devastating event. We stand together, united in our grief and support, honouring the lives lost, and the efforts of all involved.