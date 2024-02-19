GSGSSI has published the fees and charges for the 24/25 austral summer season. These will take effect from 1 July 2024.

80% of Government expenditure goes towards protecting the unique environment that is South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. Increases in these charges will help to ensure that the Government can continue to provide outstanding stewardship and implement the vision to protect, sustain and inspire.

For further information please visit laws.gov.gs for the SGSSI Gazette No 3 dated 18 June 2024.