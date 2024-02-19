Visitor Related Fee Increases for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands
GSGSSI has published the fees and charges for the 24/25 austral summer season. These will take effect from 1 July 2024.
80% of Government expenditure goes towards protecting the unique environment that is South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. Increases in these charges will help to ensure that the Government can continue to provide outstanding stewardship and implement the vision to protect, sustain and inspire.
For further information please visit laws.gov.gs for the SGSSI Gazette No 3 dated 18 June 2024.
Customs Fees and Charges
Customs fees and charges apply to all vessels and yachts:
- Customs Entry Declaration: £36.00
- Customs Exit Clearance: £36.00
If an entry declaration and an exit clearance declaration are made during separate visits to the vessel by a customs officer, a fee of £36.00 is payable for each visit.
If an entry declaration and exit clearance declaration are made during a single visit to the vessel by a customs officer, one fee of £36.00 is payable for the visit
Customs fees @ £26.00 per hour, minimum charge 2 hours: £52.00
Customs fees are charged at a higher rate of £42.00 per hour outside normal working hours which are: 08:00-16:30 South Georgia time (GMT-2), Monday to Friday.
Harbour Fees (Cumberland Bay East)
Harbour fees differ depending on whether you are classified as a yacht or a vessel.
Harbour Fees for yachts (with a load line length of up to 24 metres): £52.00
For vessels, these are calculated according to the net tonnage of the vessel and the number of passengers. Harbour Fees are charged on a daily basis for periods spent in Cumberland Bay, with the first 24 hours of any visit to the harbour being charged at the shown rate and subsequent 24–hour periods charged at half the rate.
|Net Registered Tonnage
|12 passengers or fewer
|More than 12 passengers
|Less than 100
|£235.00
|£470.00
|100 or more but less than 800
|£330.00
|£660.00
|800 or more but less than 1,000
|£415.00
|£830.00
|1,000 or more but less than 1,500
|£480.00
|£960.00
|1,500 or more but less than 2,000
|£585.00
|£1,170.00
|2,000 or more but less than 5,000
|£705.00
|£1,410.00
|5,000 or more but less than 7,000
|£875.00
|£1,750.00
|7,000 or more but less than 10,000
|£1,300.00
|£2,600.00
|10,000 or more but less than 15,000
|£1,590.00
|£3,180.00
|15,000 or more but less than 20,000
|£1,865.00
|£3,730.00
|20,000 or more
|£1,960.00
|£3,920.00
Visitor Fees
All visitors except for professional (paid) expedition staff, as outlined in the visitor’s ordinance, are charged a visitor fee. The duration of the visit determines the fee. This section sets out the Guidance issued by the Commissioner under section 5(A) of the Visitors Ordinance 1992, as amended.
A visit commences with the undertaking of any activity that requires a person land in SGSSI, including by a small boat/zodiac landing as well as any additional specialist activities that require a person to land.
The following fee structure applies:
Visits of up to 3 days (midnight to midnight): £146.00
Visits more than 3 days: as above with additional £26.00 per started 24 -hour period, up to a maximum of £250.00.
Marriages
Marriage: £416.00
This fee covers the administration needs for your marriage and documents. For further information please visit www.gov.gs/getting-married/.