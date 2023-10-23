January 30, 2024

The GSGSSI is seeking expressions of interest from those able to provide specialist HR services. Specifically, the Government is seeking to appoint advisors that can provide:

An assessment of the current position of the Government’s HR and employment policies and contracts and how these might be amended and improved both generally and in particular to improve recruitment and retention;

Employment law in the UK, Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands;

Rewards and benefits practices;

Systems for determining and reviewing rates of remuneration across multiple jurisdictions with widely differing taxation;

State pension contributions and eligibility;

Workplace or private pensions and employer contributions to such pensions including whether to have different arrangements for employees in different jurisdictions – such as not providing such contributions for non-UK residents;

Terms and conditions of employment pertaining to benefits that may be conferred on spouses, partners and dependents who are located in the Falkland Islands or South Georgia for employment purposes, but not residents of those locations including related questions of management, control, supervision and health and safety;

Other related matters; and as needs be;

General advice.

Those requesting further information and a tender pack are invited to email laura.sw(at)gov.gs