The GSGSSI invites sealed bids on the items described in this catalogue. The sale is conducted on a ‘as is’ and ‘where is’ condition, and without any warranty of any kind. We reserve the right not to sell any item, to the highest or any bidder.

Viewing may be conducted at 9d Coastal Road, Stanley at the following times.

Tuesday 9th June14:00 – 15:30

Wednesday 17th June15:00 – 17:00