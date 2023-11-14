Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands – Sale Catalogue
June 01, 2026
The GSGSSI invites sealed bids on the items described in this catalogue. The sale is conducted on a ‘as is’ and ‘where is’ condition, and without any warranty of any kind. We reserve the right not to sell any item, to the highest or any bidder.
Viewing may be conducted at 9d Coastal Road, Stanley at the following times.
Tuesday 9th June14:00 – 15:30
Wednesday 17th June15:00 – 17:00
Sealed bids should be completed using the form at the end of this document and submitted to Bernice Hewitt by email (bernice.hewitt@gov.gs) or in writing (Government of South Georgia, Government House, Stanley). Bids must be received no later than 12 noon on Friday 19th June 2026
Successful bidders will be notified after the closing date on how to complete payment for the item(s). Upon completion of payment bidders will be responsible for collecting items ASAP.
Once completed Sealed bids should be submitted to Bernice Hewitt by email (bernice.hewitt@gov.gs) or in writing (Government of South Georgia, Government House, Stanley).
Bids must be received no later than 12 noon on Friday 19th June 2026.
Successful bidders will be notified after the closing date and details of how to complete payment for the item(s) provided. Upon completion of payment bidders will be responsible for collecting items ASAP.