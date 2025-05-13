October 03, 2025

The Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) invites tenders for the Time Charter of a UK-flagged Patrol, Security and Fisheries Protection Vessel (FPV).

The FPV will be required to fulfil a multi-purpose role in the Scotia Sea region of the Southern Ocean, with primary functions including patrol and fisheries protection, alongside additional responsibilities related to transportation, security, and scientific support.

The charter period is for TEN (10) years firm plus FIVE (5) x ONE (1) year options, or alternatively FIFTEEN (15) years firm, with a target delivery date of Wednesday 31 May 2028 in the Falkland Islands. The contract will be an amended BIMCO Supplytime 2017 Charter Party.

Parties interested in receiving the full ITT documentation are kindly requested to contact Braemar Shipbroking Limited by email at offshore.london@braemar.com. The Tender Closing Date is 15:00hrs (Falkland Islands Time) on Friday 05 December 2025.

Please note: Issuance of this ITT does not constitute a commitment by GSGSSI to proceed with any procurement related to this notice.